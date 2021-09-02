No Taliban Threat For Cricket in Afghanistan, Australia Test On

The Taliban has promised the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) that it would not meddle in the country's cricket affairs. Since the Taliban took over the country earlier this month, Afghanistan has been in complete turmoil. While millions of people have been compelled to flee the nation in pursuit of better chances, hundreds of people have died in the country thus far.

Afghanistan has been in upheaval since the Taliban took power, leading to the overthrow of the previous government. Previously, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said that the Taliban had no objections to cricket and had been fairly supportive of the game. However, Afghanistan's next series against Pakistan was just postponed.

The deputy chairman of the Taliban's culture committee, Ahmadullah Wasiq, has promised that the country's scheduled one-off historic Test match against Australia will go ahead as planned. He stated that the Taliban wishes to preserve good ties with all countries and has no plans to halt international cricket.

Australia will face Afghanistan in a historic one-off Test match at Hobart's Blundstone Arena between November 27 and December 1, this year. It will be the two teams' first match under the longest format. The one-off match will write a new chapter in Afghanistan's cricket history, and ACB, in collaboration with Cricket Australia, is working hard to ensure the game goes ahead as planned.

"Cricket Australia's planning for the historic maiden Test match between Australia and Afghanistan in Hobart has started," said Cricket Australia spokesperson

"There is goodwill between CA and the Afghanistan Cricket Board to make the match happen, which follows the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, where the Afghanistan squad is scheduled to play," he said.