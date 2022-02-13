No Takers For These Cricketers at IPL Mega Auction 2022

Ishan Kishan has emerged as the most expensive player in the current auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which ends today. The Mumbai Indians purchased him for Rs. 15.25 crores. Chennai Fans thought that the franchise will bid on Suresh Raina but surprisingly he was unsold

Here is the list of players who were unsold so far:

Suresh Raina (Base price: 2 crores)

Steve Smith (Base price: 2 crores)

Shakib Al Hasan (Base price: 2 crores)

David Miller (Base price: 1 crore)

Mohammad Nabi (Base price: 1 crore)

Matthew Wade (Base price: 2 crores)

Wriddhiman Saha (Base price: 1 crore)

Sam Billings (Base price: 2 crores)

Also Read: Which IPL Franchise Bought Which Player at Mega Auction 2022

Umesh Yadav (Base price: 2 crores)

Adil Rashid (Base price: 2 crores)

Mujeeb Zadran (Base price: 2 crore)

Imran Tahir (Base price: 2 crores)

Adam Zampa (Base price: 2 crores)

Amit Mishra

Rajat Patidar

Anmolpreet Singh