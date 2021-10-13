No SRH Without David Warner, Say Sunrisers Fans

Sunrisers Hyderabad team was out of the IPL 2021 tournament. This was a bad season for them, who won only three matches out of 14. In SRH, David Warner is the hot topic in the second phase of IPL. First, the management removed David Warner from the captaincy, and then Warner did not get a chance in playing XI. Reasons for removing David Warner have yet to know.

Under David Warner's captaincy, the team won the title in 2016 and he gave his best to the team. David Warner shared photos on Instagram in which he hinted that this would be his final IPL season with the SRH franchise.

Fans and a few former cricketers urged the franchise to let him play the last match of the IPL season, but David Warner was seen in the stands supporting the team. He had a difficult season, which may have been one of his worst IPL seasons so far.

Not only the orange army but David Warner remains to stay in the SRH. Disappointed Fans of SRH and David Warner wrote a letter to the franchise, which is trending on Twitter under the hashtag #NoWarnerNoSRH.

The post reads, "We fans are unaware of the entire saga that has transpired around the sacking of David Warner as the captain of our team and his exclusion from our playing 11. We completely understand that the management and coaching staff has to take harsh decisions sometimes based on several team balancing factors.

"However, it was a hard pill to swallow when we had to see the best player to have ever worn an SRH jersey stay on the sidelines and at least not to be a part of our think tank. Whatever the reasons may be, we, the fans of SRH, want the retention of David Warner, the letter reads"