No Social Media Posts, No Long Hair for Cricketers: Details Inside

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, a former Indian cricketer and Bengal captain began his role as an Under-23 coach on Monday with a fitness camp in Kolkata. To begin with, he established some harsh guidelines for his wards, such as "no social media" and "no long hair allowed."

"I warned the boys not to post anything on social media. They must preserve a sense of decorum and order. The fitness camp included 60 cricketers who were divided into groups and arrived in batches for their training, which lasted over four hours.

"Those with long hair will need to get to the saloons as soon as possible. Finally, for team bonding purposes, they will need to learn Bengali, "said Shukla.

"It's critical to have a supply chain from junior to senior cricketers, which is why I've opted to engage with junior cricketers. More cricketers from the districts, both boys and girls, is something I'd want to see. CAB takes district and club games extremely seriously, and the organization is doing everything it can to help them progress," he added.

Shukla, who had played three ODIs for India, is regarded as a domestic cricket stalwart for Bengal. Shukla quit politics and returned to cricket. Now he is the coach of the Bengal U-23 team.