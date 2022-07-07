No One Comes Back To Form While Resting, Irfan Pathan's Dig At BCCI

Former India National Cricket Team all-rounder Irfan Pathan slammed the BCCI selection policy after senior players were rested for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies National Cricket Team. On Wednesday, July 6 the BCCI announced the India National Cricket Team's 16-member squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticised the BCCI's strategy of resting players after each series, claiming that not playing had an impact on an individual's form. The southpaw believes that playing more cricket is the best way for a player to regain his form.

Former India all-rounder did not identify any names, but he was indirectly referring to veteran hitters' form. "No one comes back to form while resting…," he tweeted

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: India Vs Pakistan Match Date Locked

Shikhar Dhawan has been selected as India's captain for the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Hardik Pandya have all been rested for the series.

Because the games in the West Indies are the only ODIs India will play before the T20 World Cup in Australia, senior players will be rested.