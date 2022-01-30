No David Warner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has made some predictions about Australia's top batter, David Warner. According to Aakash Chopra, David Warner may not be considered for the captaincy post by any team in the IPL 2022 season.

Aakash Chopra believes RCB may choose David Warner as Virat Kohli's opening partner in the IPL 2022.

"Whether or not he is a member of the squad, he will go elsewhere. He might head to RCB. It's not a terrible idea to have Virat Kohli on one side and David Warner on the other, left-hand and right-hand bowlers who are both explosive, " he concluded.

Even though David Warner has a fantastic record as a skipper with the SunRisers Hyderabad, Chopra believes no team will be interested in selecting him as the skipper.

"They can consider it, but in my opinion, he will not be appointed as a captain. He will undoubtedly join one of the teams. He will be pricey as well, but no club would consider him as a captain, in my opinion, since the IPL is a tiny family, and everyone knows what occurred last year, what the reasons and difficulties were. It has not gone down well with the players or the franchises, "he said on his YouTube channel.

