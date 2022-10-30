Nikhat Zareen Wins Young Achiever of the Year Award From Sakshi for 2021

Nikhat Zareen, who hails from the Nizamabad district of Telangana, showed her talent to the world with her punches inside the boxing ring and proved what she is with the medals.

This year, Zareen became the first Telugu boxer to become a world champion by winning the gold medal in the women's world boxing championship held in Istanbul. She also proved her punching power by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham. These records are examples of her hard work, love, and passion for boxing.

Zareen was born on June 14, 1996, to Mohammad Jameel Ahmed and Parveen Sultana. She learned boxing from her father at the age of 13. Jameel Ahmed noticed his daughter's interest and encouraged her. From there, she did not turn back and started earning amazing achievements.

For her zeal towards boxing, Sakshi Media Group is honouring Nikhat Zareen with the Young Achiever of the Year award in the sports category.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat Netherlands By 6 Wickets