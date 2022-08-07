Birmingham, England: Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen won her maiden Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal on Sunday. India boxer defeated Carly Mcnaul of Northern Ireland in 48-50 Kg in the women’s light-flyweight category during the final match here. She won the final by unanimous decision (5:0).

This is India's fourth gold of the day and the 17th overall in Birmingham. With this medal, India replaced New Zealand in the medal tally to the fourth position.

To advance to the final, Zareen defeated England's Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0 and she stormed into the semis by defeating Helen Jones of Wales in the quarter-finals with a unanimous verdict win (5:0).

HAR PUNCH MEIN JEET! 🔥🔥🔥 Reigning World Champion @nikhat_zareen 🥊 dominates a tricky opponent Carly MC Naul (NIR) via UNANIMOUS DECISION and wins the coveted GOLD MEDAL 🥇 in the Women's 50kg event at #CWG2022 Extraordinary from our Champ 💪💪#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/4RBfXi2LQy — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

“Mera kaam hai bas ring mein jaake mukke fekna aur desh ka naam roshan karna (My job is to punch the opponents in the ring and make the country proud). I've to cool down and start again,” Nikhat told PTI.

Also Read: Agri Sector Accounts for Over 35 pc of AP’s GDP: CM YS Jagan at NITI Aayog Meet

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Nikhat Zareen on winning the gold medal for India in the women's boxing final

at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. He said Zareen's victory has brought fame to her home state yet again. The CM reiterated that the TRS government will continue to encourage the sportspersons in the state.