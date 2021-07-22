Next Olympics in Australia

Brisbane has been chosen to host the 2032 Olympic Games on Wednesday, the unavoidable winner of a one-city competition orchestrated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to avoid competing applications.

The Games will return to Australia 32 years after the hugely successful Sydney Olympics of 2000. In 1956, Melbourne was the host city.

In an 11-minute live from his office, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told IOC voters, "We know what it takes to produce a successful Games in Australia."

Even months before the IOC members' formal decision at their meeting ahead of the Tokyo Games, which begin on Friday, the 2032 deal for the Australian east coast city appeared to be done.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Salutes Farhan Akhtar's Dedication in Toofaan

In February, the IOC granted Brisbane exclusive bargaining powers. With their own stalled bidding plans, Olympic authorities in Qatar, Hungary, and Germany were caught off guard by this move.

In a new bidding mechanism, Brisbane was the first winner. It allows the IOC to approach possible candidates and select them without competition before the previously mandated seven-year window for other Olympic contests.

The new procedure was created to save campaign expenditures, give the IOC more control, and eliminate the possibility of vote-buying.

Olympic events will be held throughout Queensland, including on the Gold Coast, which hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2018.