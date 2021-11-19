Next India-Pakistan Match In Asia Cup 2022?

Most cricket lovers, especially Indian fans, wait for the India vs Pakistan match. In the recent mega tournament, T20 World Cup 2021, India lost to Pakistan, and fans are eagerly waiting to take revenge. Due to political situations between the two countries, there is no bilateral series between India and Pakistan. The only place to watch the thrilling match is at ICC tournaments.

Both countries were likely to face off against each other in the Asia Cup 2022. The Asia Cup was to take place in 2020 but was postponed because of Covid.

Also Read: ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India Placed In Group B, Check Teams And Schedule

Based on sources, the tournament is likely to take place in September 2022. Sri Lanka will host the tournament and it will be in the T20 format.

On the other hand, both countries will face each other in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.