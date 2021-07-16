Next Euro, World Cup Likely to be in Italy

Italy is considering a bid to host the 2028 European Championship or the 2030 World Cup, but it will need to improve its stadiums if it is to be successful, according to the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Italy won their second European Championship on Sunday, defeating England. The two countries may also compete to host the World Cup, which is held every four years, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has supported plans for the United Kingdom and Ireland to bid for the 2030 finals.

"We will assess Italy's condition for the 2028 European Championship and the 2030 World Cup, which will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup," said Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC.

"First, let's go for the Euros, then we'll think about the other one." "We must improve stadium conditions because if we do not begin an infrastructure investment path, we will never be able to aspire to organise such a great event," Gravina said.

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and Paraguay have announced a four-way bid, and Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, and Romania have announced a joint bid. The bidding process will formally begin in 2022, with FIFA deciding on the hosts in 2024.