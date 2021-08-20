NewZealand Cricket Player Chris Carins Off Life Support After Heart Surgery

New Zealand cricket icon Chris Carins has been taken off life support and his condition is improving following serious cardiac surgery, according to his lawyer, Aaron Lloyd.

Cairns, 51, was taken to Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital this month and placed in intensive care in a specialist cardiac unit. He was said to have had an aortic dissection, which is a tear in the inner layer of the major artery of the body.

"I'm happy to share that Chris is no longer on life support and has been able to interact with his family," Lloyd said on Facebook. "They are thankful for everyone's support and good wishes, and they ask for their privacy to be respected."

According to a hospital spokesperson, Cairns' status has improved from "severe to stable."

Between 1989 and 2004, Cairns played 62 Tests, averaging 29.4 with the ball and 33.53 with the bat, including 87 sixes, a world record at the time.