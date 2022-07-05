New Zealand Men and Women Cricketers Will Receive Equal Pay, Deets Inside

For the first time in cricketing history, men and women New Zealand cricketers will get the same match fee. The same regulation will be enforced in top-tier domestic matches under a new agreement signed on July 5 (Tuesday).

The five-year agreement, the first to unite the men and women professional players- White Ferns (New Zealand National Women's Team) and domestic women's players get the same match fee as men across all formats, including Ford Trophy and Super Smash level.

The new deal also improves the number of contracts available to New Zealand women cricketers and enhances the number of competitive matches available to young players.

NZC chief executive David White said the inaugural joint agreement represented significant progress for professional cricket in New Zealand.

Schedule of match fees (women and men):

Tests: $10,250

ODIs: $4,000

T20Is: $2,500

Plunket Shield: $1,750

Ford Trophy/Hallyburton Johnstone Shield: $800

Super Smash: $575