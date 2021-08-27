New Zealand Cricketer Chris Cairns Suffers Paralysis During Cardiac Surgery

Chris Cairns, a New Zealand cricket star, has suffered paralysis in his legs after having a stroke during heart surgery and has a "hard road to recovery," said his family.

Chris Cairns, 51, was diagnosed with a cardiac disease last month after a tear formed in the lining of a major artery. Chris Cairns underwent emergency surgery in Sydney. Following serious cardiac surgery, Cairns' health condition improved and he has been taken off life support.

But, Now Cairns's family said he suffered a stroke during the process of surgery. "As a result of this, his legs are paralyzed. As a result, he will undergo extensive rehabilitation in an Australian specialty spinal hospital."

Cairns and his family had returned to Canberra to spend time together and "make whatever progress they can in his rehabilitation," according to the statement.

"Chris and his family are thankful for the outpouring of public support as they deal through this difficult time. They also appreciate how their privacy has been protected," the statement read.

Between 1989 and 2004, Cairns played 62 Tests, averaging 29.4 with the ball and 33.53 with the bat, including 87 sixes, a world record at the time.