New Zealand Cricketer Announces Quits International Cricket For This Reason

Amy Satterthwaite, the seventh most prolific batter in women's one-day internationals, has announced her retirement from international cricket after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) refused to offer her a central contract.

The hard-hitting all-rounder, who made her international debut in 2007 and led her country in 2018 and 2019, scored 4,639 runs in 145 One-Day Internationals at an average of 38.33 and another 1,784 in Twenty20 matches for her country.

"I announce my retirement from international cricket with grief," the 35-year-old stated in a news release on Thursday.

"It's been a difficult few days since learning of NZC's choice to go in a different way and sign some younger players."

Also Read: Meet Fouzia and Naziya, Hyderabad's Teen Female Fencers

"I am unhappy not to have received a contract because I felt I still had more to give, but I accept NZC's decision and wish the White Ferns the best of luck as they begin an exciting winter of cricket."

Satterthwaite also picked 50 ODI and 26 T20 wickets with her right-arm medium pace and owns the New Zealand record for best shortest format bowling stats in 2007 with 6-17 against England.