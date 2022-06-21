New Zealand Cricket Announces Squad For Ireland, Netherlands, and Scotland

New Zealand Cricket has announced the squad for the ODI series against Ireland, which begins on July 10 in Dublin. Tom Latham, a wicketkeeper-batsman has been selected as captain.

Mitchell Santner, an all-rounder has been named as the captain for T20I against Scotland and the Netherlands. Latham, along with Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Will Young, and Jacob Duffy, will return to New Zealand following the ODI series against Ireland.

New Zealand will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty-Twenty-Innings (T20Is) against Ireland, two T20Is and one ODI against Scotland, and two T20Is against the Netherlands. Michael Rippon, an all-rounder, is the debutant in the white-ball squad.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's $1.7 MIllion Bugatti Veyron Crashes In Spain

New Zealand ODI squad for Ireland:

Tom Latham (c/wk), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

New Zealand squads for Ireland, Scotland, and Netherlands:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner