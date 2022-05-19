New Zealand Compensates PCB For Abruptly Ending Tour

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has paid compensation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for suddenly cancelling the trip last year in September 2021, citing security reasons. However, the amount of compensation has not been disclosed.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja declared that they will seek compensation from New Zealand cricket when they choose to return home immediately before the first ODI in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021, citing security concerns.

Even a phone call from then-Prime Minister Imran Khan to counterpart Jacinda Ardern did not deter New Zealand, and thus the supporters' hope to see the New Zealand side play in Pakistan again went unmet after 18 years. Later, England backed out of sending men's and women's teams to Pakistan.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Why Royal Challengers Bangalore Must Win the Match Today

New Zealand compensation covers financial losses such as hotel reservations, security, marketing, and broadcasting, among other things.

New Zealand will travel to Pakistan for three ODIs and two Tests in December 2022 and January 2023, and the cancelled tour is scheduled for April 2023, where they will play five T20Is.