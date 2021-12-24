New Zealand Bowler Ajaz Patel Hints To Playing For This IPL Team

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 15th season mega auction is likely to be held on February 12 and 13. Cricket players from around the world have shown an interest in registering their names in the IPL auction.

For the mega auction, the franchises are keeping an eye on tournaments like the Ashes, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Sri Lankan Premier League. Based on reports, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson, Wanininu Hasaranga, and Dushmantha Chameera are on the franchise list.

Following the announcement of the teams' retained player lists, the released players hinted about their favourite IPL team. Ravichandran Ashwin said that he wants to return to the Chennai Super Kings team. CSK is a franchise closely connected to my heart; it's like a school to me. That is where I started pre-KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then middle school, and finally high school.

New Zealand bowler Ajaz Patel made a record by picking 10 wickets against India. He is the third bowler to take 10 wickets in Test history.

Speaking on RaviChnadran Ashiwn's YouTube channel, Ajaz Patel said that he always supported the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

After that, netizens commented that Ajaz Patel was giving hints to Mumbai Indians franchises