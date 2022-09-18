New Jersey for Indian Cricket Team Unveiled; Check Pictures

Indian cricket team finally unveiled their jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia starting in the month of October. The BCCI has decided to switch back to the sky-blue colour for the mega event. India won three ICC events in the sky-blue jersey.

India could not defend the Asia Cup title this year. They lost 2 key games in Super 4 stage and that led to them being knocked out of the tournament. In words of Virat Kohli and Rohit, India got a good understanding of how they are going to deal with such crunch situations at the World Cup. Kohli had said that India got those pressure points and difficult situations in a multi-nation tournament and that has been the biggest takeaway for Men In Blue. The upcoming T20Is vs Australia and South Africa will act as another round of practice for Team India, where they are expected to play their full-strength XI.

Also Read: Watch: Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's New Dance Reel Sets Internet On Fire