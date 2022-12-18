Netizens Troll Yuvraj Singh For Chopping off Dhoni From Fan Made Video

Former Indian stars MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh had an excellent friendship during their career days. However, the remoteness and anger at least from one end are now a continuous source of discussion among fans. It has been clear for many years that not only Yuvraj, but other former Indian cricketers like as Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag were dissatisfied with MS Dhoni's decision to remove them from the Indian squad.

On Saturday, Yuvraj Singh showed that he and Dhoni are no longer on good terms. Yuvraj Singh has shared a fan-made video on his social media account which shows Yuvraj's journey from a youngster to a world-class cricketer, including his highs and lows, the love and devotion he's received from fans, and some stills of his unforgettable moments with his Indian colleagues.

Original Video:

Yuvraj Singh, on the other hand, deleted the image of himself and MS Dhoni from his re-posted video. Yuvraj and Dhoni may be seen riding on a bike after a victory in the original video at the 37th second. However, Singh removed the image of himself with Dhoni and uploaded the rest of the video, thanking everyone.

Yuvraj Singh shared video:

Netizens trolled and criticised Yuvraj Singh for his actions against his former captain, who was also a close friend of his in the past. A fan even shared stills from MS Dhoni's retirement video, in which Yuvraj appears several times.

Here are netizens' reactions:

Yuvraj Singh downloaded the original video and removed 2 sec of Dhoni part from original video, Why this so much hatred and jealousy man, sickening. Glad Dhoni is not in Social media to see all these shit.🙂 Lost all my respect man @YUVSTRONG12 💦 pic.twitter.com/vFOK0UBsqt — HemaPriya07 (@attitudegirl___) December 17, 2022

Also Read: IND vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: India Beats Bangladesh By 188 Runs

Though I'm not a Dhoni fan but he'll always be a great human being unlike some retired salty cricketers like gambhir yuvraj harbhajan pic.twitter.com/na6Hlxdawk — M. (@0caresPaI) December 17, 2022

My Respect for virendra Sehwag has increased . even he was dropped but he never mocked Dhoni , never did indirect sly on him & write big para on Dhoni's bday @virendersehwag ❤️❤️ — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) December 17, 2022