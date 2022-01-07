Netizens Troll Team India After Loss Against South Africa in Second Test

Fans on Twitter were outraged following India's seven-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second Test at Wanderers. Chasing 240 in the last innings, South Africa was led home by host captain Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 (188), Rassie van der Dussen's 40, and Temba Bavuma's 23* in the closing session of Day 4.

Since the start of the day, India has been a step behind, with Mohammed Siraj not fully fit and a surface that was meant to turn to challenge for batting being eased out after being under the covers for two hours. Jasprit Bumrah (0-70) battled with consistency, and despite the efforts of Mohammed Shami (1-55) and Shardul Thakur (1-37), they were not rewarded. Meanwhile, the South African players played brilliantly

On Twitter, however, all Indian players were equally trolled. While some mocked the bowlers, others trolled stand-in skipper KL Rahul, expressing their yearning for Virat Kohli, who was unable to play in the Test owing to injury. Others lauded South Africa's efforts and braced themselves for a nail-biting win.

Here are the reactions:

Now u know why we still want Virat to be the longer format captain…his Captaincy is just 🔥 #INDvSA — garv...💀 (@ubbag91) January 6, 2022

Virat fans who wanted Kl Rahul to be Captain instead of Rohit

Right now - #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/g3CIX1uL3L — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) January 6, 2022

Great win for SA .. Dean Elgar is a player we all would want in a team .. Love his method & toughness to fight for his wicket against high class bowling .. #INDvSA .. India desperately missed @imVkohli captaincy .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 6, 2022