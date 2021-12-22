Netizens Troll Pakistan Player Aaqib Javed For His Comments On IPL

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has compared the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The IPL features some of the greatest names in cricket from across the world, with the exception of Pakistan cricketers. IPL is widely regarded as the best domestic tournament in the world right now.

On the other hand, the ex-Pakistan bowler believes that the PSL is "the most exciting league in the world because of the pitches utilised in the event. According to Aaqib Javed, the IPL only allows one type of cricket to be played due to flat pitches and low-quality bowling."

"Because of the nature of the pitches, the PSL is the most exciting league in the world if there are no pauses due to Covid-19 or anything else. For example, the ground in Lahore offers some help for bowlers, but bigger scores are seen in Karachi. "

"However, because of extremely flat pitches and low-quality bowling, there is just one sort of cricket being played in the IPL, "he continued.

Aaqib Javed "PSL is the most interesting league in the world due to the pitches. Lahore’s pitch has support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi. But if you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket due to flat surfaces and low-quality bowling" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 19, 2021

Also Read: Pro kabaddi League 2021: Telugu Titans Squad, Match Preview

This is why your PSL is flourishing. It is already under debt, franchisees are not making money & big players are ready to join you. Is your bowling is better than, Bumrah, Trent boult, pat cummins, rabada, archer, Nokia, Nariane, Rashid, starc, hazelwood. Aaqib’re you sane! — Batty kalsi (@battykalsi) December 20, 2021

Paisa shortage league have high quality bowling thats why pakistan were whitewashed everwhere in SENA countries in last 3 years 😂 😂 — Shahil Sharma (@ShahilS66451592) December 19, 2021

plzzzzzz dont compare us with ipl .......... IPL is very best with top cricketers..... but psl is exceptional with greatest quality of cricket. — Zohaib (@Zohaib37404899) December 20, 2021