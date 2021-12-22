Netizens Troll Pakistan Player Aaqib Javed For His Comments On IPL

Dec 22, 2021, 09:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has compared the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The IPL features some of the greatest names in cricket from across the world, with the exception of Pakistan cricketers. IPL is widely regarded as the best domestic tournament in the world right now.

On the other hand, the ex-Pakistan bowler believes that the PSL is "the most exciting league in the world because of the pitches utilised in the event. According to Aaqib Javed, the IPL only allows one type of cricket to be played due to flat pitches and low-quality bowling."

"Because of the nature of the pitches, the PSL is the most exciting league in the world if there are no pauses due to Covid-19 or anything else. For example, the ground in Lahore offers some help for bowlers, but bigger scores are seen in Karachi. "

"However, because of extremely flat pitches and low-quality bowling, there is just one sort of cricket being played in the IPL, "he continued.

Also Read: Pro kabaddi League 2021: Telugu Titans Squad, Match Preview


Read More:

Tags: 
ipl
PSL
Aaqib Javed
Advertisement
Back to Top