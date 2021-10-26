Netizens Troll New Zealand Over Pakistan T20 World Cup Match, Here's Why

Oct 26, 2021, 13:39 IST
Pakistan had a great start in the ICC T20 World Cup by defeating India. Pakistan broke India's record of winning consecutively against them.

Pakistan seems to be ready for its next fight against New Zealand on October 26 (today) at 7.30 pm at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan team seems to be motivated to win against New Zealand.

Earlier, New Zealand withdrew from their tour minutes before the scheduled start of their first ODI in mid-September, citing security issues, leaving the PCB in shock and amazement.

The decision was quickly followed by England's cancellation of their planned men's and women's tours, leaving many in Pakistan fearful that future foreign teams may avoid visiting the country in the near future.

Ahead of today's match between New Zealand and Pakistan, netizens are recalling the reason for canceling the ODI match and trolling New Zealand.

"ICC Please ask the New Zealand government whether they feel safe in the UAE or cancel the tour due to lame excuses for security. Ridiculous. # PakvsNZ wrote one user. "

