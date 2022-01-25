Netizens Troll Anushka For Vamika Post

Jan 25, 2022, 13:00 IST
- Sakshi Post

After the final ODI match between India and South Africa, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were trending after a broadcaster of the India-South Africa series disclosed the celebrity couple's one-year-old daughter Vamika's face on television.

The broadcast shows the picture of the actress and her daughter cheering for Virat from the stands. Vamika's pictures went viral on social media.

While some people were overjoyed to finally see Vamika's face, others were outraged for invading the couple's private life. Netizens trolled and created memes about Anushka for bringing Vamika into the stands.

Here are the reactions:

Also Read: AFC Declares All Asian Cup Matches Cancelled, Void


Read More:

Tags: 
Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli
Vamika
Advertisement
Back to Top