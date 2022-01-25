Netizens Troll Anushka For Vamika Post

After the final ODI match between India and South Africa, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were trending after a broadcaster of the India-South Africa series disclosed the celebrity couple's one-year-old daughter Vamika's face on television.

The broadcast shows the picture of the actress and her daughter cheering for Virat from the stands. Vamika's pictures went viral on social media.

While some people were overjoyed to finally see Vamika's face, others were outraged for invading the couple's private life. Netizens trolled and created memes about Anushka for bringing Vamika into the stands.

Here are the reactions:

Seriously 😂🤣 whats going on yr 😆 hide n seek hi khel lo #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/x93Gk3r3lt — Neetu Singh (@NeetuSi23184714) January 24, 2022

Here we go again 🙄

As if she is visiting stadium for the first time.

Off the guard ? Vamika was in your arms, Virat hit 50 it’s obvious that cameraman will concentrate on you.what is @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli even saying.Hypocrisy level 🤐#AnushkaSharma#VamikaKohli#ViratKholi pic.twitter.com/hq4aa5Nsn9 — 𝓡𝓪𝓴𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓴 𝓟𝓸𝓻𝔀𝓪𝓵 😷💉 (@rakshakporwal) January 24, 2022