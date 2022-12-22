Netizens Share Funny Memes Ahead Of IPL 2023 Mini Auction
IPL 2023 Mini-auction will kick off on December 23 at 2:30 PM in Kochi. All 10 franchises were ready for the big day. A total of 405 players will be auctioned off in the mini-auction. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Ajinkya Rahane, and Manish Pandey will be the top picks for the franchises. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have more purse value than other teams. So these two might play a big role in the IPL auction. Meanwhile, Twitterati shares funny memes ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction
Here are the reactions:
SRH Owner Tomorrow #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/KeXvJqob4j
— Aria (@reddy_aria) December 22, 2022
#BenStokes #IPL2023Auction gud morning sunrisers Hyderabad fans pic.twitter.com/mY2lgxj0mY
— RISERS ARMY (@Sunrisers_FC_) December 22, 2022
RCB Owner tomorrow #IPL2023Auction https://t.co/ligKFnRa3N pic.twitter.com/BQfJSVq1Di
— Master (@arunkalyan5) December 22, 2022
But don't target him for #SRH auction.
Benstokes and green gadni konnu mast vunai paisal...#IPL2023Auction #BenStokes #camerongreen https://t.co/s69ca6orD0 pic.twitter.com/fd9CVrRN2x
— @ (@RegardsPKFan) December 22, 2022
Ready avutundi ayya biscuits tinadaniki AUCTION lo biscuits tinadaniki mottam batch ni tisukoni veltundi 😭😭 #SRH #IPLAuction #iplauction2023 #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/q3oVZZER2n
— MK (@MK99086) December 22, 2022
#DelhiCapitals entering #IPL2023Auction just to spoil other teams strategy . #IPLAuction #DelhiCapitals #PushpaTheRise pic.twitter.com/mzwrHb7tTx
— .g (@LG36017) December 22, 2022
Just a Reminder She is Coming Tomorrow to ruin Everyone’s plan , be ready. #TATAIPLAuction #IPLAuction #IPL2023Auction #RRRForOscars #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/VbcPS3qr7z
— H2o (@alwaysbatmann) December 22, 2022
Next @mipaltan auction #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/nhqcse3SuT
— Ibrahim (احمد ) (@ibu_1719) December 18, 2022
Can't wait...😎#IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/Y12OW1weOf
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) December 22, 2022