Netizens Share Funny Memes Ahead Of IPL 2023 Mini Auction

IPL 2023 Mini-auction will kick off on December 23 at 2:30 PM in Kochi. All 10 franchises were ready for the big day. A total of 405 players will be auctioned off in the mini-auction. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Ajinkya Rahane, and Manish Pandey will be the top picks for the franchises. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have more purse value than other teams. So these two might play a big role in the IPL auction. Meanwhile, Twitterati shares funny memes ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction

Here are the reactions: