Netizens Say Cheating In Last Over No Ball in Ind vs Pak World Cup Match

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli controlled the big stage with an innings for the ages as he pushed India to an emphatic 4-wicket triumph over Pakistan in a heart-stopping T20 World Cup encounter at the MCG on Sunday (October 23). The former India skipper was in a different zone in the match against Babar Azam's Pakistan, scoring 83 off 53 balls to help India chase down Pakistan's total of 160 runs. The game, which came down to the wire, had several stressful and odd moments. One of them was when Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz's delivery to Kohli in the last over was ruled a no-ball.

With 14 needed off three balls, Nawaz's full-toss was delivered for a six over square leg, and the on-field umpires declared it a no-ball leading to debate. Nawaz, the hero of Pakistan's Super 4 win in the Asia Cup, had lost his cool by then. The judgment of the umpire enraged Pakistan supporters on social media, who claimed that Babar Azam and his team were 'cheated.'

Here are the reactions:

