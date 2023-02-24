Netizens Recall MS Dhoni 2019 WC Run-out After Harmanpreet Kaur Wicket

Harmanpreet Singh was run out during India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final against Australia. Despite being sick, India's captain played brilliantly to reach her half-century and put her team in contention to chase Australia's 172/4 total. However, Kaur was sent back to the dugout after her bat stuck in the wicket as she ran it in, leaving her short of her ground as Alyssa Healy whipped off the bails. She was run out at 52 runs.

After Harmanpreet Kaur run out fans recall the MS Dhoni's runout in 2019. A similar incident occurred during the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. After losing a slew of early wickets, India remained hopeful as former captain MS Dhoni was in the middle. Dhoni, on the other hand, was run out after scoring a half-century because of brilliant throw from Martin Guptill, effectively ending India's chances.