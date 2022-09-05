Netizens Reaction After Asia Cup 2022 India-Pakistan Match Super 4

Sep 05, 2022, 00:10 IST
Asia Cup 2022 - Sakshi Post

India lost by 5 wickets against Pakistan in the super 4 of Asia Cup 2022. Mohammad Rizwan Played a magnificent innings to lead the team to victory. He scored 71 runs off 51 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Mohammad Rizwan and Nawaz built a strong partnership which put the Indian team under pressure.

After the dismissal of the players, the Indian team still had the chance to win the match. Arshdeep Singh's catch drop costs the Indian team badly, In the last over thriller, Pakistan won the match.

Earlier batting first, Virat Kohli smashed 60 runs off 44 balls. On the other hand, memes on social media were posted widely on social media

Here are the best memes: 

Tags: 
Asia Cup 2022
IND Vs PAK
Sports News
