Netizens Brand Sourav Ganguly Foolish Over Racing Exploits in Dubai

Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President, is now in Dubai to negotiate the restart of the fourth edition of the IPL as well as the ICC T20 World Cup. The remaining 31 games of the IPL 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates beginning September 15, this year, according to BCCI authorities.

Meanwhile, the former player took a break from the cricket debates to ride in a racing car. Sourav Ganguly took a ride to the race at the Dubai Autodrome at Dubai Motor City. He shared a photo of himself wearing a red race driver's suit and holding a helmet. ‘Did the racing car today... It can generate unbelievable heat...' he captioned the photo.

While the post first received a large number of likes and good comments, trolling gradually took over. Ganguly was widely chastised for his racing exploits and for sharing them on social media.

He was mocked for not acting rationally during the outbreak. Many people were seen pleading with him to do something useful for society instead of committing "foolish deeds in pandemics." Later, Ganguly took the post down from his timeline.