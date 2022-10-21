Netherlands Qualify For Super-12, Team Celebrations Video Viral

A loss for Namibia allowed the Netherlands to advance in the Super 12 round, turning their misery at losing the match against Sri Lanka into pleasure. Max O'Dowd of the Netherlands scored a fantastic 71 runs but was unable to lead his team to victory.

After the defeat, the team needed a UAE victory to advance to the Super 12, which appeared to be very unlikely given Namibia's performance. David Wiese, an all-rounder for Namibia, struck a superb 55 to extend the game into the final over, but his dismissal ended Namibia's resistance as UAE won by 7 runs.

After another dramatic match in the T20 World Cup group stage, the Dutch players were glued to the television. In order for Namibia to advance to the next round, they needed to score 14 runs off of six deliveries in the last over. However, Namibia lost the match. After the Netherlands qualified for super -12 the team players were seen celebrating the victory.

Celebration by the Dutch cricket team, having just qualified for the follow-up by the narrow defeat of Namibia by UAE. Yet another nail biting experience. #ICCT20WC2022 #ICCT20WC @T20Worldcup #Australia #CricketNL @KNCBcricket pic.twitter.com/pVNjMVYgUG — VRA Cricket Amsterdam (@VRA_Cricket_AMS) October 20, 2022

The Netherlands will now be a part of Group 2 of the Super 12 together with India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh as a consequence of this outcome. The victor of Group B in the preliminary round will become the sixth team in Group 2.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped For Chelsea Game, Here's What Manchester United Player Says