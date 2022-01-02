Nepal Heroes Cup: Telangana Player Chandu Wins Gold Medal, Thanks KTR For Support

Bolugula Chandu, 19, of Jangaon, won gold in the Kung Fu category at the 5th International Nepal Games Heroes Cup on Saturday, defeating his Korean opponent 5-4 in the final.

However, his participation was in doubt a few days ago due to Chandu's inability to get the necessary funds for his flight.

Chandu needs more than 25,000 to go to the competition. He sent a letter on Twitter asking for donations and tagged KTR. The Minister acted quickly, contacting the Office of KTR, who prepared the funds for his journey.

"Many thanks to KTR sir for his help. Because of the funds, he secured for me, I was able to attend the competition. I was resolved to do well after receiving the assistance. I wanted to bring honor to the state and the country, and I am glad I was able to achieve so," said Chandu after the game.

Chandu qualified for the Indian squad by winning the national event in Goa. The first-year degree student from Sainik College, Warangal, defeated Bhutan 5-3 in the first round and Nepal 5-3 in the semifinals. He subsequently defeated his Korean opponent 5-4 in the finals for the yellow medal.