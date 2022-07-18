Neeraj Finds his Armour!

Underdog Athletics, exclusive India distributor and licensee for Under Armour, announces a partnership with Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra. This move is an important part of the company’s strategy to build sustainable long-term growth for Under Armour in India.

An undeniable winner, Neeraj defines grit and determination, and has risen above all challenges to succeed consistently at the global stage. Under Armour has been empowering and inspiring athletes to become better, stronger, and more focused through its innovative performance solutions.

Speaking about the association, Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director, Underdog Athletics, said, “Neeraj defines grit, resilience, and determination. He continues to persevere, put in the hard work and consistently improve his performance, truly representing Under Armour’s ‘The Only Way Is Through’ philosophy. We are privileged to partner with Neeraj in our pursuit of building Under Armour as the country’s most loved athletic performance brand.”

Under Armour Athlete, Neeraj Chopra, said, “I am really excited to represent Under Armour, and hope that together we will be able to inspire millions of aspiring athletes across the country. I believe that the right athletic gear makes a significant difference in an athlete’s performance, and I look forward to using the brand’s innovative products to further improve my fitness and perform better.”

