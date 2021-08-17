Neeraj Chopra Rushed to Hospital After Fever at Panipat Welcome Ceremony

The Indian star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, had to leave a ceremony in Panipat midway owing to a high fever on Tuesday (August 17). The 23-year-old had a fever when he arrived with the rest of the Indian delegation on Independence Day, but he had tested negative for Covid-19 a few days before.

Based on sources, Neeraj's friends and family said he appeared uneasy during the ceremony since he had been attending a vehicle rally from Delhi to Panipat since the morning, which took him more than six hours to complete. The heat appears to have taken its toll on Neeraj, who was also on medication.

Also Read: KL Rahul To Marry Athiya Shetty After IPL?

Chopra has been everyone's attraction since his arrival at the Tokyo Olympics, and he has attended many felicitation events around the country. There were plans in his hometown for a spectacular welcome for Neeraj.

A distant relative of Neeraj stated, "We have made all the arrangements". The reception will be magnificent, and all the family and the whole town are invited. The gold medal will be placed at the temple, and certain rituals will be carried out.

Food preparations for around 25 to 30 thousand people were completed with the assistance of approximately 150 individuals. Since the event, the entire community has been in a joyful spirit.