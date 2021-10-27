The Khel Ratna Awards now officially known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in Sports and Games, the highest sporting honour of India was announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday

11 Indian athletes who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award:

— Neeraj Chopra (Athletics) — Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) — PR Sreejesh (Hockey) — Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) — Sunil Chhetri (Football) — Mithali Raj (Cricket) — Pramod Bhagat (Badminton) — Sumit Antil (Javelin) — Avani Lekhara (Shooting) — Krishna Nagar (Badminton) — M Narwal (Shooting)

The announcement of the sports awards was delayed in order to consider the performance of the para-athletes in the Tokyo Paralympics (August 24 to September 5).

Shooter Avani Lekhara and Manish Narwal, javelin thrower Sumit Antil, and shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar, who all have won a gold each in the Tokyo Paralympics, were in the list of those recommended for the Khel Ratna.

The committee also picked 35 athletes for the Arjuna awards. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, para TT player Bhavina Patel, para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj and high jumper Nishad Kumar are among those selected for the Arjuna award. All the members of the men's hockey team that won a historic bronze in the Olympics will also receive the Arjuna award.

Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus throw)

Nishad Kumar (High jump)

Praveen Kumar (High jump)

Sharad Kumar (High jump)

Suhas LY (Badminton)

Singhraj Adhana (Shooting)

Bhavina Patel (Table Tennis)

Harvinder Singh (Archery)

Shikhar Dhawan (Cricket)

Also Read: It's Official, Rahul Dravid to Be Team India's Head Coach?