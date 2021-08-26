Neeraj Chopra is Angry, Here's Why

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra confirmed on Thursday that Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with his spear before his throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra shared a video on social media in which he stated that anyone can use anyone's javelin.

"Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with my javelin. He was only practicing, nothing else, "Neeraj stated.

"During the tournament, we have our own javelin on hand for anybody to use. There is no specific rule, "Neeraj explained.

"I was looking for my javelin at the start of the final. I was unable to locate it. Arshad Nadeem was moving about with my javelin when I noticed him. Then I said to him, 'Bhai, give me this javelin!' I'm going to have to throw it. ' Then he returned it to me. That's why you probably saw I took my initial throw hurriedly, "said Neeraj Chopra in an interview.

मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

Neeraj Chopra stated that he is quite dissatisfied with some of the comments and believes they have been exaggerated. "I would like to urge everyone not to use me and my words to advance your vested interests and propaganda," Neeraj stated.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra won gold in the javelin with a throw of 87.58 meters.