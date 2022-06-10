IND vs SA: South Africa Player Aiden Markram Will Miss Second T20I

Aiden Markram, a South African all-rounder, tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Thursday's first T20I against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. There is no bio-bubble in the India vs South Africa series, so the players are tested on a regular basis. During the toss, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma revealed the news. In place of Markram, Tristan Stubbs made his international debut.

"Aiden was not available for selection because he tested positive for Covid, so Stubbs makes his debut. We have two all-rounders, as well as Dwaine and Parnell. For us, the goal is to gain momentum and confidence as we move forward. " During the coin toss, Bavuma said

Markram Aiden will be in isolation for five days, so he will miss the second T20I, which is scheduled for June 12. In the first T20I match, South Africa won by seven wickets. Van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls and David Miller, scored 64* off 31 balls, helping South Africa to win the match easily.