NCA Chief VVS Laxman Review Of Major Film

Major, an Indian biographical action-drama film, is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer who was murdered in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The movie hit the big screens on June 3rd and received positive reviews. Adivi Sesh portrays the title character. The film was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies.

Celebrities have appreciated Adivi Sesh and the movie team for bringing the inspiring story and suggesting that it's a must-watch movie. In this list, former Indian cricketer and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chairman VVS Laxman has also joined.

" Just finished watching #major and I have to say it's not just a film but an emotion. A really inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that hits you right in the feels. Great job by @AdiviSesh to take it to another level. A must-Watch!