NBW Against Sushil Kumar, Delhi Police Announces One Lakh Bounty For Wrestler's Whereabouts

The Delhi Police have declared a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana outside the parking lot of New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

A reward of 50,000 has also been declared for Ajay, who is also wanted in the same case, said Delhi Police officials.

The Delhi court had previously issued a non-bailable warrant against the suspects, including Sushil Kumar, in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.

On the other hand, Wrestler Sushil had refuted the accusation on May 5, claiming that his wrestlers were not involved in the battle inside Chhatrasal Stadium.