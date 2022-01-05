Nayudu Trophy, Ranji Among Domestic Tournaments Cancelled by BCCI Over Covid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday that the Ranji Trophy and other local tournaments for the 2021-22 season will be postponed owing to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Aside from the Ranji Trophy, the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy and the Senior Women's T20 League have also been postponed. The Ranji Trophy and the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy were set to begin this month, while the Senior Women's T20 League was set to begin in February.

According to the BCCI, the decision was taken for the safety of the players, support staff, match officials, and other participants.

"Because the BCCI does not want to risk the safety of the players, support staff, match officials, and all individuals engaged, it has decided to postpone the three tournaments till further notice." The BCCI will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision on tournament start dates appropriately, " the Indian cricket authority stated in a statement.

"BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials, and all service providers who put their best effort into hosting more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season," the statement continued.