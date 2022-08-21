Naveen And Mamatha Emerge As Winners Of 2nd Telangana State Tenpin Bowling Championship

Hyderabad: TBA (Tenpin Bowling Association) –Telangana in collaboration with, Bharati Cement, BPR & Co. and Stargaze conducted the 2nd Telangana State Tenpin Bowling Championship 2022 at Funcity, Madhapur, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad from 16th to 20th August 2022.

Naveen Siddam defeated Vivek Singh in the Finals (Mens Category). Naveen scored 428 to defeat Vivek by 72 pins to win the Title.

In Finals Vivek played steadily and won the first game scoring 183. In Game 2, Naveen fought back scoring 256 as against 173 scored by Vivek.

In the Women’s category, Mamatha Gotte defeated Firdouse Tarannum in the Finals to claim the Title.

Mamatha won Game 1 scoring 149 against 137 scored by Firdouse. And in Game 2, Mamatha comfortably won by 17 pins scoring an overall 308 claiming the Title.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be organizing this year's Telangana State Rankin Tenpin Bowling Tournament which has given a great platform for all the bowling players in Hyderabad. We had a phenomenal finale in which all the players actively participated with a competitive spirit. The participants have shown tremendous dedication and vigor in the championship and resonated the spirit of bowling amongst them. We believe that bowling enthusiasts in Hyderabad and Telangana continue to extend the love for bowling in the coming tournaments as well”, says Rahul Reddy, President of Tenpin Bowling Association (Telangana).

Commenting on the success of the tournament Sridhar Reddy, General Secretary, TBA Telangana said, " This year we see greater participation than the previous few years. All players gave their best with true sportsmanship spirit. We at TBA Telangana are glad to see many youngsters who are passionate about the sport come forward and compete in this year's championship. In the years to come we desire to see Tenpin Bowling become a sport played by many sports enthusiasts from Hyderabad and Telangana."

The players who have won this championship will be participating in the nationals which are to be conducted from 5th to 10th September, 2022 at Bangalore by TBFI ( Tenpin Bowling Federation of India ).