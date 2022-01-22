Naveen and Mamatha Crowned Champions of Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament

Hyderabad: TBA (Tenpin Bowling Association) –Telangana in collaboration with BPR & Co and Stargaze (World’s 1st AI Platform for stars) conducted the Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament at Funcity, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad from 17th - 21st January 2022.

Naveen Siddam and Mamatha Gotte scored comfortable wins to bag the titles in the tournament

In the Finals of the Men’s category played based on the best of three games format, Vivek Singh played steadily and won the first game 171 - 142. In Game 2, Naveen fought back scoring 201 as against 173 scored by Vivek. In the Final game, Naveen continued his good form to score 225 against 182 of Vivek Singh, to win the Finals.

In closely contested Finals in the Women’s category, Mamatha beat Jyothi Y (144-127) by 17 pins in Game 1. Jyothi fought back in Game 2 and beat Mamatha (166 – 147) by 19 pins levelling the score 1-1. In the decider Game 3, Mamatha edged out scoring 159 against 147 of Jyothi, winning the Finals.

“Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament takes immense pride in continuing to create such a platform for all the bowling players in Hyderabad. We had a phenomenal finale in which all the players participated with a competitive spirit. Even as the Covid situation prevails, we ensured to take every safety precaution and conduct this tournament according to the suggested protocols. The participants have given their best despite the current pandemic situation proving that nothing can dampen the spirit of bowling amongst them enabling a safe and secure tournament this year. We believe that bowling enthusiasts in Hyderabad and Telangana will extend their zeal and passion for bowling in the coming tournaments as well”, says Rahul Reddy, President of Tenpin Bowling Association (Telangana).

Earlier in the day, in the First Semi-Finals in Men’s category played based on best of 3 games, top seed Naveen won 2 – 1 against 4th seed Md Afsar (222 – 204, 155 – 212 and 189 - 172).

And in the other Semi-Finals 3rd seed Vivek Singh won 2 – 1 against 2nd seed Rajesh Shakti

(197 – 195, 183 - 193 and 173 – 140).

A total of 34 Men and 6 Women participated in the Tournament

Special Prizes:

Highest Average in a 6-game block [Men]: Naveen Siddam (204.5)

Highest Average in a 4-game block [Women]: Jyothi Y (178.5)

Highest score in a single game [Men]: Naveen Siddam (267)

Highest score in a single game [Women]: Jyothi Y (225)