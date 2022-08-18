National Youth Sailing Championship: Hyderabad Sailors Secure 6 Medals

Hyderabad sailors excelled in their talents and won six medals at the National Youth Sailing Championship, which was held at the Krishnarajasagara Reservoir in Mysore.

Vaishnavi Veeravamsham and Lahiri Komaravelly won gold, while Sahith Bandaram and Tanuja Kameshwar secured silver, and Jhansi Priya Laveti and Amitava Veerareddy took bronze.

"While we still have a long way to go to clinch many top positions, this performance has been satisfactory with six medals, and we look forward to grabbing many more gold medals in the next set of regattas," said Suheim Sheikh, coach of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.

