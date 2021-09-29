National U-23 Championship: Telugu State Athletes Jyothika Sri, Nitya Secures Medals
Sep 29, 2021, 13:47 IST
In the inaugural National under-23 athletics the Telugu state athletes excelled their talent and won the medals.
- Dandi Jyothika Sri of Andhra Pradesh won the gold medal in the women's 400 metres relay race. She finished her game in 53.05 seconds.
- Vizag's Laveti Yashwanth won silver in the men's 110m hurdles. Yashwanth came in second place after crossing the finish line in 14.25 seconds.
- Andhra Pradesh's Nakka Rajesh finished eighth in the men's 400m final in 48.94 seconds.
Also Read: IPL 2021 DC vs KKR: Netizens React To Steve Smith's 'Swing And A Miss'
- Nitya Gandhe of Telangana State won bronze in the women's 100m event at the first under-23 athletics championship on Tuesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Nitya's time was 11.90 seconds. Taranjeet Kaur of Delhi won in 11.54 seconds, while T Dhaneswari of Karnataka finished second in 11.66 seconds.
Related news
More from section
Advertisement