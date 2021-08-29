National Sports Day: Sachin Tendulkar Asks Everyone To Make Playing A Habit

On the occasion of National Sports Day on Sunday, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar advised everyone to make playing a habit since sports provide hope and joy even in the "most difficult conditions."

Every year on August 29, India observes National Sports Day mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Tendulkar posted a video in which he can be seen playing cricket with children.

"Sport brings hope and joy, even in the most challenging circumstances. This # NationalSportsDay, make playing a habit. Keep ourselves and those around us happy, " Tendulkar tweeted.

Dhyan Chand was a renowned hockey player who was recognized for his magical hockey abilities. He was a member of the Indian hockey team that won gold in the Olympics in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

