National Sports Day 2021: Remembering Major Dhyan Chand On His Birth Anniversary

Aug 29, 2021, 12:49 IST
Every year on August 29th, National Sports Day is observed to honor the birthday of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. On August 29, 1905, India's finest athlete Major Dhyan Chand was born. He led India to get three gold medals at the Olympics in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

He was the leading scorer with three goals in India's 8-1 victory against Germany in the 1936 Berlin Olympic final. He was also the highest goal-scorer at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, with 14 goals.

After the men’s hockey team won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award as the Major Dhyan Chand award.

Tributes poured on social media to pay respect to Major Dhyan Chand.

Following his retirement, the famous hockey player worked as the principal coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

