National Sports Day 2021: Remembering Major Dhyan Chand On His Birth Anniversary

Every year on August 29th, National Sports Day is observed to honor the birthday of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. On August 29, 1905, India's finest athlete Major Dhyan Chand was born. He led India to get three gold medals at the Olympics in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

He was the leading scorer with three goals in India's 8-1 victory against Germany in the 1936 Berlin Olympic final. He was also the highest goal-scorer at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, with 14 goals.

After the men’s hockey team won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award as the Major Dhyan Chand award.

Tributes poured on social media to pay respect to Major Dhyan Chand.

I extend my heartiest wishes to all our sportspersons, coaches & those who have dedicated their life to sport, on the occasion of National Sports Day. On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Major Dhyanchand, let us pledge and aim to make India a sporting powerhouse! — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

On #NationalSportsDay and birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand,

I pay my humble tribute to legendary 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey'. I also salute all the athletes who had played for India & brought laurels for our country!#MajorDhyanChand #KheloIndia #NationalSportsDay2021 pic.twitter.com/kpalP7jhPV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2021

My humble tribute to the Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand ji on his birthday anniversary. He has been the inspiration of millions of sportspersons across the nation. Wishing everyone on #Nationalsportsday! pic.twitter.com/rsXeru3KpK — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2021

A passion for a dream, a will to work hard,and a vision create champions 💪

Remembering the wizard of indian hockey major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, wish you all a very happy National sports day, 29 august 2021#NationalSportsDay #hockey #dhyanchand pic.twitter.com/CingzVS6SW — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 29, 2021

The RCB family wishes the entire sports fraternity a happy National Sports Day! 🙌🏻 Let us all celebrate to honour the legacy of Indian hockey and sports icon, late Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. #NationalSportsDay #MajorDhyanChand #NoSportsSecond #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/KeJZRaekjg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 29, 2021

Following his retirement, the famous hockey player worked as the principal coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.