National Shooting Trails: Telangana’s Esha Singh Wins Gold

Esha Singh of Telangana won gold in the women's 10 m air pistol Trial 1 (T1) contests for Group A shooters on Friday at the Karni Singh Range in New Delhi.

Esha Singh won her event, defeating Karnataka's Divya TS 16-14 in the gold medal match. She had previously won the qualification round with a score of 581 and then finished second to Divya in the ranking round. Haryana's Yashaswini Singh Deswal took bronze.

After winning qualification with 581 points, two points ahead of Rhythm Sangwan, Esha, 17, won the semifinals with 249.3 points and defeated defending national champion Divya T.S. 16-14 in the final. Esha shot 10.0 to Divya's 9.9 to take first place after the two were tied at 14-14.

