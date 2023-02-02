National School Chess Championship: Telangana Players Won 7 Medals

Telangana chess players dominated the MPL's 11th National Schools’ Chess Tournament in Hosur. Telangana players secured seven medals, including five gold, one silver, and one bronze, in the National School Chess Championship.

In the U-15 category, Advait Vignesh Vemula and Yashvi Jain (7 points) and Challa Saharsha (8 points) in the U-13 boys category secured gold medals. Modipalli Deekshitha in the U-11 girls category (7.5 points) and Samhita Pungavanam (8 points) in the Under-9 girls category won the gold medals.

Divith Reddy (7.5 points) won bronze in the under-7 boy's category, and Boga Vamsika (7 points) won silver in the under-7 girl's category.

Free training camp will be arranged with Indian Grandmaster M. Shyamsundar every month for those who won medals, said Telangana State Chess Association President KS Prasad

