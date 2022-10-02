National Games 2022: Watch PV Sindhu Enjoying Garba Night At Ahmedabad

PV Sindhu took a break from her training and hectic schedule to attend a Garba night event in Surat. The shuttler is in Gujarat for the 36th National Games, and because Navratri is celebrated with such zeal in the state, the two-time Olympic medalist couldn't resist attending one Garba night on Saturday (October 1).

Earlier, Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra attended a Garba night in Ahmedabad amid much hype. He'd travelled to town for the National Games 2022 opening ceremony. Sindhu had also attended a Garba night in Ahmedabad the day before. And when he arrived in Surat, she dressed appropriately for another Garba.

Sindhu looked stunning in Gujarathi attire

Sindhu looked stunning in traditional attire and celebrated Navratri in traditional fashion

Sindhu engaged with the audience and joined in the celebrations with the supporters

Sindhu was spotted enjoying and having a good time on the occasion

PC@Twitter