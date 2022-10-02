National Games 2022: Telangana Shooter Esha Singh Bags Gold Medal

Telangana shooter Esha Singh earned a gold medal on Saturday, taking first place in the 25-meter air pistol event in the women's category at the 36th National Games in Gujarat.

In the finals, she scored 26 points, beating out Haryana's Rhythm Sang (25) and Maharashtra's Abhidnya AS (19). Earlier in the qualifiers, Esha finished ahead of Olympian Manu Baker (583) with a score of 584 to earn a spot in the gold medal match.

"Winning gold is always great, but doing so in the National Games is more special. I felt some pressure at the beginning, but I quickly regained my composure. I felt fantastic starting with the fourth series, and I shot consistently and accurately," said Esha Singh.

"My top focus will be on the 2024 Olympics in Paris. So far, I'm pleased with my results. The National Games, in my opinion, are a significant event for every young athlete. I just want to have fun while filming," she added

Esha Singh has been selected for the next World Championships in Egypt, which will be held from October 12 to 25.