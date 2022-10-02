Ahmedabad: In a moment of pride for the State Jyothi Yarraji emerged as the fastest woman at the National Games to win the gold. Amlan Borgohain of Assam and Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh emerged as the fastest man and woman respectively at the National Games after clinching gold in the 100m dash events on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 36th National Games in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city. The National Games of India is taking place in six cities of Gujarat. The National Games commenced on September 27 and will be held till October 10, 2022.

Meet the fastest Sprinters at #NationalGames2022 #AmlanBorgohain was the favourite to win and he met the expectations. But #JyothiYarraji fought battlefield of India's finest runners and came out on top with the smallest of margins. pic.twitter.com/15u2JeQLNd — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) October 1, 2022

Jyothi Yarraji, whose pet event is 100m hurdles in which she holds the national record, stunned the likes of Dutee Chand (Odisha) and Hima Das (Assam), to win the women's 100m gold with a record time of 11.51 seconds.

Sprinting to victory! A delighted Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh who clocked 11.51s to break National Games record & also outclassed Dutee Chand of Odisha & Hima Das of Assam to bag Gold in Women 100m race. #36thNationalGames @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/43Eudqpvfc — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 1, 2022

Speaking to the media Jyothi said she did not come to the Games thinking of winning or losing. She stated that she just wanted to give good timing and that helped her come up with the fastest race. She also thanked and appreciated the role played by star sprinters Dutee Chand (Odisha) and Hima Das (Assam). "They have always encouraged me and I thank them for their support. I am just happy that I won and don't think on the lines that I beat them," she explained, when asked if it was a special feeling to go past the stars.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement also took to Twitter to congratulate the AP athlete for winning the gold at the National Games.

